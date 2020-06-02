ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,881 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.35% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 605,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,290 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 330,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,801,000 after purchasing an additional 9,379 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 124,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 20,032 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 104,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HACK stock opened at $44.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.63. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $45.98.

