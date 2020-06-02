Exagen (NYSE:XGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Exagen (NYSE:XGN) in a research report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th.

Shares of NYSE:XGN opened at $11.59 on Monday. Exagen has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $29.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average of $18.35.

Exagen (NYSE:XGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XGN. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exagen during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Exagen by 1,292.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Exagen during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Exagen during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Exagen by 674.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 7,278 shares in the last quarter.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc operates as a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops and markets products for the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients affected by autoimmune rheumatic diseases (ARDs). Its lead product includes Avise SLE+CT, a proprietary diagnostic test that provides an enhanced solution for patients with a range of ARDs, such as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), Sjögren's syndrome, and scleroderma, as well as other disorders, including fibromyalgia.

