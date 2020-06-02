Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) to post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Fate Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.11). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($1.63). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.05). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,059.44% and a negative return on equity of 52.08%. The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.78.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $31.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 8.36. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $37.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 93,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 81,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

