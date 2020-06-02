FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,434,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,632,000 after buying an additional 706,703 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,015,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,794,000 after buying an additional 388,625 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,902,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,317,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,794,000 after buying an additional 10,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,142,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,016,000 after buying an additional 200,984 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FibroGen alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, May 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of FibroGen from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen began coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. FibroGen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

FGEN opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.01, a current ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. FibroGen Inc has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $48.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.76. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 1.48.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.50). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 42.75%. The business had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FibroGen Inc will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 9,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $243,540.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,783.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $417,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,584 shares of company stock valued at $850,909. 7.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.