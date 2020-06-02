Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Stake Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $5,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 63.3% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 275.6% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock opened at $138.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.60. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21. The stock has a market cap of $85.77 billion, a PE ratio of 267.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.68.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

