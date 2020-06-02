First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.23 Million Stake in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 41.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 29,609 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Natera worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTRA. Bridger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,205,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,893,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,908,000 after buying an additional 425,079 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 503,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,947,000 after buying an additional 350,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at $6,401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $147,757.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,561.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 1,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $36,929.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,104,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,861,899.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,172 shares of company stock worth $6,390,823 over the last 90 days. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $43.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.85 and its 200-day moving average is $35.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Natera Inc has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $49.22.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12. Natera had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a negative net margin of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Natera Inc will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTRA. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub cut Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Natera from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on Natera from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

