First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,740 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.05% of First Trust Water ETF worth $4,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 499.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

Shares of FIW stock opened at $55.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.82. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $39.59 and a one year high of $64.31.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.