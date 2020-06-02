Foresight VCT Plc (FTV) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 4th

Foresight VCT Plc (LON:FTV) announced a dividend on Monday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Friday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

FTV stock opened at GBX 60 ($0.79) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 56.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 63.03. The stock has a market cap of $123.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18. Foresight VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 75.40 ($0.99).

Foresight VCT Company Profile

Foresight VCT plc is a venture capital trust (VCT). The principal activity of the Company is to make investments in unquoted or alternative investment market (AiM)-listed companies in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in ordinary shares, planned exit shares and infrastructure shares. The investment objective of the ordinary shares fund is to provide private investors with attractive returns from a portfolio of investments in unquoted companies in the United Kingdom.

