FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Upgraded to Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $25.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FORM. Sidoti reduced their price objective on FormFactor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded FormFactor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded FormFactor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cowen began coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a market perform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. FormFactor presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.22.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $25.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.69. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $28.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. FormFactor had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $160.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. FormFactor’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FormFactor will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,505,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 5,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $127,110.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,161.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,111 shares of company stock valued at $890,791 in the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 20,295 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 14,102 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.