GAMB Price Up 23.6% Over Last Week (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, GAMB has traded 23.6% higher against the dollar. One GAMB token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and KuCoin. GAMB has a market capitalization of $512,978.25 and $19,955.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00041638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $447.03 or 0.04414852 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002266 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00053607 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00030891 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002762 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009885 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GAMB is a token. Its launch date was June 20th, 2018. GAMB's total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,249,989 tokens. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject. The official website for GAMB is gamb.io. GAMB's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GAMB

GAMB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

