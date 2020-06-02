General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stake Increased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 178.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 56,510 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 56,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 22,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 44,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 23,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.94. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GE. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.14.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.