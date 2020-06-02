General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stake Lessened by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 31,618 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter valued at $2,993,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 121.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in General Motors by 32.6% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 38,862 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in General Motors by 77.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 931,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,364,000 after purchasing an additional 405,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

GM stock opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.81. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. General Motors had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra downgraded shares of General Motors to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.12.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien purchased 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $514,528.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,514.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

