Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Upgraded to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $27.00.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gentex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gentex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a sell rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentex from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $26.64 on Monday. Gentex has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $31.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Gentex had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $453.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Gentex by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 48,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 9,238 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Gentex by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 362,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,029,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,543 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

