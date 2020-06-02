Genuine Parts (GPC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 4th

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th.

Genuine Parts has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 63 years. Genuine Parts has a payout ratio of 73.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Genuine Parts to earn $5.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.7%.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $84.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.99 and a 200 day moving average of $88.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.10. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $108.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. Stephens cut shares of Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. S&P Equity Research cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

In other news, Director Thomas Gallagher purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.23 per share, with a total value of $276,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 627,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,640,973.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

