Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 470 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 470 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,543.24.

AMZN stock opened at $2,471.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,370.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,006.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,525.45. The firm has a market cap of $1,218.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.69, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

