Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) will report ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Harmonic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.15). Harmonic reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 225%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.02 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

HLIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays began coverage on Harmonic in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Harmonic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Harmonic from $9.00 to $7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 4.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Harmonic by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,389 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Harmonic by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Harmonic by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 138,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Harmonic by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $5.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.79. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.56 million, a PE ratio of -29.94 and a beta of 0.77.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

