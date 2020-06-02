Havy Hits Market Cap of $12,074.02 (HAVY)

Havy (CURRENCY:HAVY) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One Havy token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. Havy has a market capitalization of $12,074.02 and $2.00 worth of Havy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Havy has traded 16% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Havy Profile

HAVY is a token. Havy’s total supply is 8,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,885,657,063 tokens. The official website for Havy is havy.io. Havy’s official Twitter account is @CapraCoin.

Havy Token Trading

Havy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Havy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Havy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Havy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

