HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.7% of HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,311,057,000 after acquiring an additional 789,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,045,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $321.85 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1,378.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $298.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura Securities increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.38.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

