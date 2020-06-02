HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.38 EPS

HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $11.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.38, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HHR opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. HeadHunter Group has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $27.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.45.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of HeadHunter Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of HeadHunter Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. HeadHunter Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.54.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia and the Commonwealth of independent states (CIS) region. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae (CV) database and job postings platform providing job seekers and employers with human resource value-added services (HR VAS).

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.