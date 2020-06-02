HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for HealthStream’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.03. HealthStream reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $61.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

HSTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered HealthStream from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, HealthStream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

HealthStream stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.48. HealthStream has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $29.78. The company has a market cap of $728.90 million, a PE ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in HealthStream during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in HealthStream in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

