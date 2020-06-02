Hess (NYSE:HES) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hess (NYSE:HES) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $53.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $37.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on HES. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hess from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Hess from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Hess presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.55.

HES stock opened at $48.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.67. Hess has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $74.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 45.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hess will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc S. Lipschultz acquired 503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,009.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $122,369.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,269,717.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,918 shares of company stock valued at $483,194. Insiders own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Hess by 11,914.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 556,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,872,000 after acquiring an additional 551,648 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Hess by 12.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 377,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,561,000 after acquiring an additional 40,919 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Hess by 2.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,929,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,258,000 after acquiring an additional 55,047 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 149.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 338,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,259,000 after acquiring an additional 202,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 32.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 651,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,706,000 after buying an additional 159,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

