HEX 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.02 Million (HEX)

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 2nd. HEX has a total market cap of $887.91 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HEX has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar. One HEX token can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004927 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00069740 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00381282 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000908 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000475 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00007948 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00012478 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 445.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001311 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00008609 BTC.

About HEX

HEX is a token. It launched on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 193,085,439,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,711,985,729 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HEX is hex.win.

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

