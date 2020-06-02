Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Upgraded by SunTrust Banks to Buy

SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TWNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hostess Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hostess Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hostess Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.33.

TWNK stock opened at $12.26 on Monday. Hostess Brands has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $243.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Hostess Brands’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $3,929,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Hostess Brands by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Hostess Brands by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 349,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 144,328 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Hostess Brands by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 496,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,218,000 after acquiring an additional 46,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Hostess Brands by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 166,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

