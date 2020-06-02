Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntsman news, CEO Anthony P. Hankins bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,257,721.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean Douglas bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.87 per share, for a total transaction of $50,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,421.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 28,425 shares of company stock worth $483,016 over the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntsman stock opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 2.07. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $24.90.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 12.72%. Huntsman’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra raised shares of Huntsman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Seaport Global Securities cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.37.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

