IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on IAC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $283.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $259.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $304.00 price objective (up previously from $285.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $272.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $296.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.95.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $278.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.10. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $279.91.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,269,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 68,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,966,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,378,000 after acquiring an additional 25,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

