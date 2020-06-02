IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Position Reduced by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 69.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $3,269,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 68,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,966,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $278.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $279.91. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.48 and a beta of 1.19.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IAC shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $256.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $296.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $227.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective (up from $285.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.95.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

