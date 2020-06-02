IDEX Membership Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last Week (IDXM)

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One IDEX Membership token can currently be purchased for $124.51 or 0.01229684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IDEX Membership has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. IDEX Membership has a total market cap of $249,028.16 and approximately $149.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IDEX Membership alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00041638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.03 or 0.04414852 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002266 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00053607 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00030891 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002762 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009885 BTC.

About IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership (CRYPTO:IDXM) is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official website is auroradao.com/tokensale. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao.

Buying and Selling IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX Membership should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX Membership using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Membership Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX Membership and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.