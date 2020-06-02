IFG Advisory LLC Has $2.36 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,210 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,471.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,525.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,370.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,006.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1,232.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.06, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 target price (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,543.24.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

