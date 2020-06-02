Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Nomura Instinet

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its price target lifted by Nomura Instinet from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Immunovant from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, February 17th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunovant from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.77. Immunovant has a 1 year low of $8.34 and a 1 year high of $27.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,850,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 50.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 902,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,055,000 after acquiring an additional 303,100 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 67.1% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 842,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,113,000 after acquiring an additional 338,346 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,851,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,891,000. Institutional investors own 19.49% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy.

