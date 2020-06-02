Inchcape (LON:INCH) Price Target Lowered to GBX 640 at Jefferies Financial Group

Inchcape (LON:INCH) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 790 ($10.39) to GBX 640 ($8.42) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on INCH. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Inchcape from GBX 845 ($11.12) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Inchcape from GBX 590 ($7.76) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Inchcape stock opened at GBX 517.50 ($6.81) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 6.45. Inchcape has a fifty-two week low of GBX 405.20 ($5.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 725 ($9.54). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 489.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 589.27.

In other Inchcape news, insider Till Vestring purchased 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 506 ($6.66) per share, for a total transaction of £2,924.68 ($3,847.25). Also, insider Stefan Bomhard sold 31,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 499 ($6.56), for a total transaction of £154,829.72 ($203,669.72).

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer in the premium and luxury automotive sectors. The company sells and retails new and used cars of various brands. It also provides after sales servicing and parts; and vehicle finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in Asia, Australasia, the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, South America, and Russia.

