INMAX Hits 1-Day Volume of $8,549.00 (INX)

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. INMAX has a total market cap of $54,867.21 and $8,549.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, INMAX has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One INMAX token can now be purchased for about $0.0350 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009873 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $207.31 or 0.02047370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00178847 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00045350 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00029435 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000169 BTC.

INMAX Token Profile

INMAX’s launch date was September 28th, 2018. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,568,188 tokens. INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex. INMAX’s official message board is medium.com/@inmax_exchange. The official website for INMAX is inmax.live.

INMAX Token Trading

INMAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INMAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INMAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

