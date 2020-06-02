Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,124 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 44.62% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.3% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 73,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 15.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 170.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Shares of POCT stock opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $20.53 and a fifty-two week high of $25.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.47.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.