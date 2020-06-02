Inspired Energy (LON:INSE) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Inspired Energy (LON:INSE)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Energy in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of INSE opened at GBX 16.34 ($0.21) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.23 million and a P/E ratio of 27.23. Inspired Energy has a one year low of GBX 8.58 ($0.11) and a one year high of GBX 21.05 ($0.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 14.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 16.78.

Inspired Energy Company Profile

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy advisory and procurement consultancy services to corporate and SME energy users in the United Kingdom. It offers energy procurement, market analysis, bureau, historical audit, energy management, renewable energy project, public sector procurement, water deregulation, and site operation services, as well as ESOS, a technology-driven solution.

