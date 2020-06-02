iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $725,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 161,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,377,000 after purchasing an additional 15,113 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 119,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter.

IGIB opened at $59.23 on Tuesday. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.11 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.73.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.