iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.30% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $4,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 92,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,976,000 after acquiring an additional 111,022 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period.

DSI stock opened at $115.99 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $82.98 and a one year high of $128.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.33 and a 200-day moving average of $113.68.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

