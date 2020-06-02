Ithaka Group LLC Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ithaka Group LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,814 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 7.7% of Ithaka Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $40,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after acquiring an additional 200,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,879,622,000 after acquiring an additional 188,730 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $8,070,972,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,550.00 price objective (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,543.24.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,471.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,370.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,006.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,525.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,218.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

