JPMorgan US Smaller Co Inv Trust PLC (JUSC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 4th

JPMorgan US Smaller Co Inv Trust PLC (LON:JUSC) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of JUSC opened at GBX 304.20 ($4.00) on Tuesday. JPMorgan US Smaller Co Inv Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 2.32 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 372.18 ($4.90). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 264.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 306.43.

About JPMorgan US Smaller Co Inv Trust

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

