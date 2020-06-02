Jtc Plc (JTC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 4th

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share on Friday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from JTC’s previous dividend of $1.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:JTC opened at GBX 440 ($5.79) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 424.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 410.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.98. JTC has a 1 year low of GBX 280 ($3.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 463.60 ($6.10).

