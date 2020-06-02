Judges Scientific PLC (JDG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 35 on July 3rd

Judges Scientific PLC (LON:JDG) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share on Friday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JDG stock opened at GBX 5,600 ($73.66) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16. Judges Scientific has a twelve month low of GBX 2,050 ($26.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,060 ($79.72). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,822.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,966.81.

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 222.50 ($2.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 212.90 ($2.80) by GBX 9.60 ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Judges Scientific will post 13885.001121 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JDG shares. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research note on Friday. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Judges Scientific from GBX 5,245 ($69.00) to GBX 5,380 ($70.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other Judges Scientific news, insider Mark Lavelle acquired 8 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,490 ($59.06) per share, with a total value of £359.20 ($472.51).

Judges Scientific Company Profile

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences Group and Vacuum Group. It offers equipment for engineering education and research used at universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems, primarily for the food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

