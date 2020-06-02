Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,393,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,846,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,274,000 after buying an additional 1,021,877 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $4,139,107,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,407,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,886,000 after buying an additional 915,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,945,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,750,000 after buying an additional 799,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $147.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $391.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.02.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

In other news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

