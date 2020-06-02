KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 162.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 33.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 2,511.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. KAR Auction Services Inc has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $28.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.13.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $645.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.59 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 4.15%. KAR Auction Services’s quarterly revenue was down 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Guggenheim raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

In related news, CFO Eric M. Loughmiller acquired 49,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $901,411.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Hallett acquired 59,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,224.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 111,355 shares of company stock worth $1,951,490. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

