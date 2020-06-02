Keller Group plc (KLR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 4th

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 27.40 ($0.36) per share on Friday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from Keller Group’s previous dividend of $12.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:KLR opened at GBX 622 ($8.18) on Tuesday. Keller Group has a 12 month low of GBX 419.03 ($5.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 898.61 ($11.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.42 million and a PE ratio of 20.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 597.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 680.38.

Get Keller Group alerts:

Keller Group (LON:KLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 81.30 ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 82.40 ($1.08) by GBX (1.10) (($0.01)). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keller Group will post 9847.0004908 earnings per share for the current year.

KLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keller Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 720 ($9.47).

In related news, insider Kerry Porritt purchased 623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 795 ($10.46) per share, with a total value of £4,952.85 ($6,515.19).

About Keller Group

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Keller Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keller Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.