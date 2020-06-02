Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th.

Kforce has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Kforce has a payout ratio of 49.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kforce to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.6%.

Get Kforce alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $30.20 on Tuesday. Kforce has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $42.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day moving average is $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $662.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Kforce had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $335.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Kforce will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KFRC. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Kforce from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Kforce from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kforce from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kforce in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kforce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

In other news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 9,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $283,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 30,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $908,548.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.