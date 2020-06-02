Kidder Stephen W Sells 2,293 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kidder Stephen W cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,181 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 4.0% of Kidder Stephen W’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,172,896 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $342,687,000 after buying an additional 342,489 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $182.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.68 and its 200 day moving average is $165.03. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1,386.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.55.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.