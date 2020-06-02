Lamden Trading Up 15.1% This Week (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One Lamden token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, DEx.top and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar. Lamden has a total market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $19,246.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00028520 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000381 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lamden Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, IDEX, Bilaxy, Radar Relay and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

