Leisure Capital Management Buys 1,928 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,423 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.4% of Leisure Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,223 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $640,333,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,451,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,507 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.55.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $182.83 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.03. The firm has a market cap of $1,386.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

