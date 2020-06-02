Leisure Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Leisure Capital Management grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,491 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 5.0% of Leisure Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Apple by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after buying an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,316 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA increased its holdings in Apple by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $321.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $298.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1,378.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.38.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

