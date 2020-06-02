Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Increased to $311.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $280.00 to $311.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $273.00 to $224.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $296.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $239.39.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $308.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.49, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.05. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $310.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total transaction of $20,000,348.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $24,997,277.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,842.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 657,427 shares of company stock worth $124,997,129. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,036,616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,333,790,000 after buying an additional 91,204 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,685,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,267,154,000 after buying an additional 3,389,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,874,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $544,943,000 after buying an additional 123,523 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,589 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $267,765,000 after buying an additional 102,157 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,286,050 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,769,000 after buying an additional 130,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

