Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $244.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) will announce $244.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $298.20 million and the lowest is $176.89 million. Lumber Liquidators reported sales of $288.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full year sales of $999.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $847.52 million to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $855.29 million to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $267.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 201.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the first quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 22.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 108.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 129,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LL stock opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. Lumber Liquidators has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $13.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

