MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Upgraded by Guggenheim to “Buy”

Guggenheim upgraded shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MGNX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MacroGenics from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research increased their price objective on MacroGenics from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub raised MacroGenics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on MacroGenics from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Nomura reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Sunday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.46.

MGNX stock opened at $21.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $945.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 2.71. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.73.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 62.43% and a negative net margin of 222.14%. Equities analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $189,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $168,270.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,968 shares in the company, valued at $942,079.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at $59,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 858,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,345,000 after purchasing an additional 306,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 50,783 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

